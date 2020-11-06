Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, November 6
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 October 2020
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.10%
|Lukoil
|6.85%
|Norilsk Nickel
|6.44%
|Gazprom
|5.90%
|Mail RU Group
|4.57%
|Polyus ORD
|4.57%
|CD Project S.A
|4.32%
|Yandex
|4.27%
|X5 Retail Group
|3.90%
|Novatek
|3.73%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 October 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|72.93%
Poland
11.81%
Turkey
7.80%
Greece
2.19%
Czech Republic
1.71%
Kuwait
1.09%
Romania
0.70%
Cash & Equivalent
1.77%
