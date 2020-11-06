BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 October 2020

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 10.10% Lukoil 6.85% Norilsk Nickel 6.44% Gazprom 5.90% Mail RU Group 4.57% Polyus ORD 4.57% CD Project S.A 4.32% Yandex 4.27% X5 Retail Group 3.90% Novatek 3.73%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 October 2020 was as follows: