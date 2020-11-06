Sea Island Interior Designer, VPI Design, Offers Home Preparation Tips for Entertaining Guests

Top Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, provides insightful suggestions for ways to easily stage your home to make it welcoming and comfortable for guests this holiday season.

SEA ISLAND, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / As the holiday season approaches, entertaining guests can be overwhelming so it is important to make a space that the guests will enjoy. Whether you are hosting friends around your kitchen island or having a formal dinner or cocktail party, we have some entertaining tips that can help you.

We suggest you find furniture that can be used in many settings. For instance, make use of occasional chairs that can be moved in different spaces or use a bench or settee at your dining table so you can seat more people. Another idea is to repurpose your furniture for serving stations, like using an ottoman to serve appetizers or setting up a bar on a console.

The fluidity of a space is also crucial while entertaining guests. Open your doors and use your terrace or an outdoor space as an entertaining area. If it's cold outside, think about heat lamps and fire pits. In order to spruce up the outdoors add some colorful pillows and throws to achieve luxury and comfort.

All of our guests visit the powder bath so it's important to make this room inviting. A fun or unique wallpaper with pretty hand towels and a comforting scented candle can really elevate this small space.

These are just a few tips from VPI Design to consider when entertaining this holiday season!

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage in addition to her love of fashion and travel also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

