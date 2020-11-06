Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT; 8:00 a.m. PDT) on November 12, 2020 to review the results for the first quarter. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/38721. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the weblink or by calling 877-407-0778. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until February 12, 2021.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, medical products (PPE products) and inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

