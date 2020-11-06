The global projector screen market size is poised to grow by USD 30.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005277/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Projector Screen Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global projector screen market is driven by the easy portability of projector screens. Projectors can be used with fixed or portable screens and are highly used by corporate firms for presentations as well as by individuals as home theater projectors, which, in turn, drives the demand for projector screens on a global level. As these portable projector screens are available in different sizes starting from 15 inches to 220 inches and are sold at different prices, they are affordable for price-conscious customers as well, which will further fuel the sales of projector screens in the coming years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major projector screen market growth came from the wall and ceiling segment in 2019. However, the ceiling recessed segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest projector screen market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the expansion of the service sector and growing literacy rates.

The global projector screen market is fragmented. Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Harkness Screens International Ltd., Legrand SA, Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Silver Ticket Products, and Vutec Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this projector screen market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the projector screen market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Adoption of Projector Screens in Non-traditional Sectors will be a Key Market Trend

Projector screens are gaining traction in most of the sectors, including non-traditional sectors, such as sports screening, military, education, and healthcare. The growing popularity of FIFA, cricket matches, and Olympics is fueling the adoption of projector screens by business customers in stadiums, as well as by individual customers for their home theaters. There is growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors due to the growing number of educational institutions and corporate firms, which contributes to the increasing adoption of projector screens. Projector screens can also be used in various hospital settings to provide real-time hospital- and health-related information to help surgical teams and healthcare practitioners collaborate for the best patient outcomes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist projector screen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the projector screen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the projector screen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of projector screen market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Wall and ceiling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ceiling recessed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Floor rising Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fixed frame Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other type Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Buying criteria

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Professional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing organic growth

Growing popularity of projector screen paints

Growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Barco NV

Custom Display Solutions Inc.

Elite Screens Inc.

Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd.

Harkness Screens International Ltd.

Legrand SA

Screen Innovations

Seiko Epson Corp.

Silver Ticket Products

Vutec Corp.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/