The leather luggage market is poised to grow by USD 42.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005418/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leather Luggage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the leather luggage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for smart leather luggage.

The leather luggage market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the expansion of online retailing of leather luggage products as one of the prime reasons driving the leather luggage market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The leather luggage market covers the following areas:

Leather Luggage Market Sizing

Leather Luggage Market Forecast

Leather Luggage Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Hermès International

Hidesign, Kering SA

Leatherology

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

MAHI Leather Ltd.

Samsonite International SA

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Travel bags Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casual bags Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Business bags Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for smart leather luggage

Preference for customized leather luggage

Launch of new marketing campaigns

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Hermès International

Hidesign

Kering SA

Leatherology

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

MAHI Leather Ltd.

Samsonite International SA

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005418/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/