For Immediate Release 9 November 2020 PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2020 Financial Results: EBITDA Margin at 38%, Free Cash Flow up More Than 5x to RUB 19 bln Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange and LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its interim consolidated IFRS financial results for 3Q and 9M 2020. Highlights for 3Q and 9M 2020 Revenue in 3Q 2020 increased by 10.0% year-on-year to RUB 71.0 billion (USD 965 million) due to increased sales of fertilizers in key markets and rouble exchange rate fluctuation. Revenue for 9M 2020 was relatively unchanged year-on-year at RUB 195.0 billion (USD 2.8 billion). The Company managed to maintain revenues in line with the previous year despite lower average sales prices for phosphate-based and nitrogen fertilizers in 2020. In 3Q 2020, the Company's EBITDA increased by 27.0% year-on-year to RUB 27.1 billion (USD 368 million) thanks to an increase in fertilizer sales at a time when global raw materials prices were lower. EBITDA margin increased by 5 pp to 38.1%. EBITDA for 9M 2020 increased by 2.3% year-on-year to RUB 65.9 billion (USD 928 million). EBITDA margin was 33.8%. The Company's free cash flow in 3Q 2020 increased more than fivefold year-on-year to RUB 19.4 billion (USD 264 million). This considerable increase was due to higher sales and more efficient management of working capital. Free cash flow reached RUB 39.7 billion (USD 567 million) for 9M 2020, an increase of 21.8% year-on-year. Net profit for 9M 2020, adjusted for the effect of currency exchange differences, was RUB 39.3 billion (USD 557 million), up 13.8% year-on-year. As of 30 September 2020, net debt amounted to RUB 149.9 billion (USD 1.9 billion), and net debt/EBITDA as of the end 3Q was 1.95x, remaining stable over the past several quarters. Financial and operational highlights: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RUB million 9M 9M Chng, 3Q 3Q Chng, 2020 2019 % % 2020 2019 Revenue 194,9 194,98 0.0% 70,992 64,550 10.0% 88 3 EBITDA* 65,89 64,396 2.3% 27,054 21,301 27.0% 7 EBITDA margin 33.8% 33.0% 0.8 pp 38.1% 33.0% 5.1 pp Net income 3,958 42,707 -90.7% -1,333 9,762 n/a Adj. net 39,31 34,534 13.8% 18,095 11,797 53.4% income** 1 Free cash flow 39,66 32,564 21.8% 19,391 3,605 437.9% 5 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Net debt 149,939 131,583 ND/LTM EBITDA 1.95x 1.74x Sales, ths 9M 9M Chng, 3Q 3Q Chng, tonnes 2020 2019 % % 2020 2019 Phosphate-based 6,124 5,517 11.0% 2,247 1,959 14.7% fertilizers Nitrogen 1,776 1,660 7.0% 470 512 -8.3% fertilizers Total sales 7,900 7,177 10.1% 2,717 2,471 9.9% RUB/USD rates: average 3Q 2020 rate: 73.6; average 3Q 2019 rate: 64.6; as of 30 September 2020: 79.7; as of 30 September 2019: 64.4 *EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation. **Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss. Commenting on the Company's financial results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "In the third quarter, we delivered further growth in our financial results. PhosAgro's revenue and EBITDA increased year-on-year on the back of higher production volumes, while global prices for key raw materials remained low. As a result, EBITDA margin exceeded 38%. "Efficient management of working capital and the sell-down of product inventories enabled us to achieve significant growth in terms of free cash flow, which exceeded RUB 19 billion, a more than fivefold increase from the same period last year. "The Company's debt burden remained at a consistently comfortable level below 2x net debt/EBITDA. Capital investment in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 42% of EBITDA, which is even slightly below internal targets. "Looking at our outlook on market developments, I think that the markets look balanced at the moment, and this balance may be maintained during the fourth quarter. Slower seasonal demand in South Asia and Latin America is likely to be offset by rising imports in the United States, Western Europe and Africa, while exports from China will remain limited." Commenting on the Company's performance, Xavier Rolet, Chairman of PhosAgro's Board of Directors, said: "I have been a member of PhosAgro's Board of Directors for more than two years, and last year I was elected Chairman. Throughout this entire time, I have witnessed the efforts that the Company has undertaken in terms of its sustainable development and reducing its environmental impact, and these efforts are bearing fruit. In November 2020, as part of its regular review, Sustainalytics changed the Company's ESG risk rating from 43.5 to 26.9. This is one of the best ESG risk ratings the agency has given to large Russian companies or to fertilizer producers globally. "Speaking of the Company's development, I would like to reflect on our main achievements in terms of the implementation of our Strategy to 2025. During 2020, PhosAgro successfully completed construction and fully ramped up a new high-quality ammonium sulphate line in Cherepovets, which has already led to a decrease in external purchases and to higher profitability for complex fertilizers. Until the year end, we also plan to launch a new granulated MAP production line at the Volkhov (Metachem) plant, which will mean that the implementation of our Strategy to 2025 is proceeding according to plan. "I would also note that at last Friday's meeting of the Board of Directors we approved PhosAgro's financial statements for 9M 2020. Taking into account the strong financial results, we decided to recommend that the General Meeting of Shareholders approve a dividend payment in the amount of RUB 41 per GDR for 3Q 2020." 3Q 2020 market conditions In 3Q 2020, the phosphate fertilizer market was characterised by an upward price trend due to the following factors: ? The ongoing investigation by the US Department of Commerce and the US International Trade Commission concerning Mosaic's petition to introduce countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizers from Morocco and Russia. As a result, DAP/MAP supplies from these countries, which account for about 85% of annual imports, were stopped, which led to an increase in demand and higher prices for fertilizers from alternative suppliers. ? Peak seasonal demand for MAP in Brazil and DAP/NP/NPK in India. Additional supporting factors included favourable global market conditions for agricultural products and good weather conditions, which facilitated an increase in crop acreage and higher demand for fertilizers. ? Continued limited DAP/MAP export supplies from China in favour of seasonal supplies to the domestic market. As a result, DAP/MAP prices increased in 3Q 2020 from USD 285-300 per tonne to USD 332-343 per tonne (FOB Baltic). The average price of DAP/MAP in 3Q 2020 was USD 314 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 297 per tonne in 2Q 2020. Nitrogen fertilizer markets were also dominated by upward trends due to the increase in seasonal demand for urea in key sales markets like India, Brazil and other Latin American countries, as well as stable demand for ammonium nitrate in Russia's domestic market. The average price for prilled urea in 3Q 2020 was USD 233 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 209 per tonne in 2Q 2020. The average price for ammonium nitrate in 3Q 2020 was USD 160 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 155 per tonne in 2Q 2020. Commercial ammonia prices were under pressure due to weak off-season demand in key sales markets and low world prices for natural gas. The average price for ammonia in 3Q 2020 was USD 178 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 201 per tonne (FOB) in 2Q 2020. No significant changes were noted during 3Q 2020 in the principal sulphur and phosphate rock markets: prices remained stable within the range of USD 37-50 per tonne (FOB Black Sea) for sulphur and within USD 75-90 (FOB Morocco) for phosphate raw materials. 3Q and 9M 2020 financial performance In 3Q 2020, revenue increased by 10.0% year-on-year to RUB 71.0 billion (USD 965 million), driven by a 9.9% increase in sales and the 14.3% devaluation of the rouble. However, lower prices for phosphate-based and nitrogen fertilizers on a year-on-year basis (down 3.9% and 5.9%, respectively) limited revenue growth. Revenue for 9M 2020 remained steady year-on-year and amounted to RUB 195.0 billion (USD 2.8 billion). This was achieved despite the fact that the average sales prices for phosphate-based and nitrogen fertilizers in 2020

