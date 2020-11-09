The South Australian government has followed up the recent launch of its Hydrogen Export Prospectus with a promise to provide US$27 million in funding for export infrastructure upgrades to a new green hydrogen and green ammonia project.From pv magazine Australia The South Australian government aims to become Australia's national export hub for green hydrogen, with newly announced plans to provide AUD 37 million (US$27 million) in state funding for upgrades to the AUD 240 million Eyre Peninsula Gateway Hydrogen Project, which features a 75 MW electrolysis plant. The funds will be used for upgrades ...

