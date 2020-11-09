Inverted Energy has started manufacturing at its 100 MWh lithium battery assembly facility at Okhla, New Delhi. The plant will initially produce batteries for energy storage systems in the residential and commercial sectors, and for electric-mobility applications. The plan is to eventually cater to critical applications in the telecom and health care sectors.From pv magazine India Delhi-based Inverted Energy recently started operating a 100 MWh lithium-ion battery assembly unit in the city's Okhla industrial area. The facility will initially focus on producing batteries for energy storage systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...