VTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2020 VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and nine months ended 30 September 2020 with the independent auditor's report on review of these statements. Andrey Kostin, VTB President and Chairman of the Management Board, said: "VTB Group has achieved good performance against key operating metrics in 9M 2020. While we delivered sizeable growth in net interest and commission income, expenses rose at a modest pace. Against the backdrop of a recovery in business and consumer activity following the spring decline caused by the pandemic, we achieved strong growth in our loan portfolio and client base. "Following the inevitable deterioration of the financial condition of some types of borrowers due to the restrictive measures, we have significantly increased loan loss provisions, which put strong pressure on the bottom line. VTB Group's net income in January-September 2020 amounted to RUB 59.1 billion, having decreased by 54% year-on-year. "The unprecedented circumstances that have impacted the entire world have confirmed we have been pursuing the right strategy of accelerated digitalisation and transformation of the business and processes. Over the past several months, VTB team has made remarkable progress on further improving our services and applications and strengthening customer relations as a bank of first choice. This bodes well for profitability to get back in line with strategic targets in the foreseeable future." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RUB billion 30 30 June 31 Change in Change in September December 9M 2020, 3Q 2020, % % or bps or bps 2020 2020 2019 Total assets 17,425.7 16,346.9 15,516.1 12.3% 6.6% Loans and 12,936.6 11,947.2 11,461.5 12.9% 8.3% advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross), as reported Legal entities 9,188.5 8,347.0 8,096.2 13.5% 10.1% Individuals 3,748.1 3,600.2 3,365.3 11.4% 4.1% Customer 12,369.1 11,852.4 10,974.2 12.7% 4.4% funding Legal entities 6,824.1 6,583.5 5,932.6 15.0% 3.7% Individuals 5,545.0 5,268.9 5,041.6 10.0% 5.2% NPL ratio 5.7% 5.1% 4.7% 100 bps 60 bps LDR ratio 97.5% 94.1% 98.2% -70 bps 340 bps VTB Group achieved strong growth in core banking income and business volumes in 9M 2020 The total loan book grew by 12.9% in 9M 2020 ? For 9M and 3Q 2020, the Group's total loan book increased by 12.9% and 8.3%, respectively, to RUB 12,936.6 billion. Adjusted for the effect of foreign currency revaluation, the increase in the total loan book amounted to 6.1% and 4.7%, respectively. ? Loans to legal entities have increased by 13.5% since the beginning of the year (4.2% adjusted for the effect of currency revaluation), mainly due to the expansion of corporate lending in 3Q 2020 amid a general recovery in economic activity. ? Loans to individuals have increased by 11.4% since the beginning of the year, mainly due to a 16.8% increase in mortgage lending, which was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of car loans. In 3Q 2020 the Group's mortgage portfolio grew by a record RUB 96.8 billion, driven by VTB's active participation in the subsidised mortgage programme launched in April 2020. Since the state programme was launched, VTB has issued over 45 thousand mortgages at a preferential rate with a total value of RUB 140 billion. The state support programme consistently represents up to a quarter of VTB's mortgage issuance. ? As of 30 September 2020, secured loans (mortgages and car loans) accounted for 53.5% of total retail lending, an increase of 50 bps in 3Q and 170 bps for 9M 2020. ? The Group's market share in retail lending in Russia was 17.8%, an increase of 40 bps since the beginning of the year; the Group's share in corporate lending was 17.3%, a decrease of 90 bps since the beginning of the year. Customer funding increased by 12.7% in 9M 2020 ? Customer funding for 9M and 3Q 2020 grew by 12.7% and 4.4%, respectively, to RUB 12,369.1 billion. Adjusted for the effect of foreign currency revaluation, the increase in the total customer funding amounted to 3.7% and -0.2%, respectively. ? Customer funding from legal entities increased by 15.0% and 3.7% in 9M and 3Q 2020 (excluding the effect of currency revaluation, 6.7% and -0.5%), respectively. Customer funding from individuals increased by 10.0% and 5.2% (excluding the effect of currency revaluation, 0.2% and 0.2%), respectively. ? As of the end of 9M 2020, the share of current accounts in the total amount of customer funding had increased considerably, from 25.2% as of 31 December 2019 to 35.1% as of 30 September 2020. ? As of 30 September 2020, the loans-to-deposits (LDR) ratio was 97.5%, compared with 94.1% as of 30 June 2020 and 98.2% as of 31 December 2019. ? The Group's market share in Russia in corporate and retail funding was 19.4% (down 80 bps since the beginning of the year) and 14.9% (down 20 bps since the beginning of the year), respectively. Income statement RUB 9M 9M Change 3Q 3Q Change, billion , % % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net 387.5 323.8 19.7% 135.5 110.2 23.0% interest income Net fee 84.7 67.3 25.9% 31.8 22.4 42.0% and commissio n income Operating 450.4 425.0 6.0% 159.9 155.2 3.0% income before provision s Provision -185.9 -77.8 138.9% -72.0 -32.4 122.2% charge(1) Staff -192.1 -184.3 4.2% -63.0 -58.7 7.3% costs and administr ative expenses Net 59.1 128.0 -53.8% 17.2 51.2 -66.4% profit (1) Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments. In 9M 2020, net operating income before provisions increased 6.0% amid strong growth in net interest and net fee and commission income ? The Group's net profit amounted to RUB 59.1 billion for 9M and RUB 17.2 billion for 3Q 2020, decreasing by 53.8% and 66.4% year-on-year, respectively, as a result of rising provision charges and the negative revaluation of non-core assets. ? Net interest income for 9M 2020 increased by 19.7% year-on-year as a result of growth in interest-bearing assets and an increase in net interest margin. Net interest margin was 3.8% for 9M and 3Q 2020, up from 3.3% in 9M and 3Q 2019. Net interest margin has benefited during the year from the easing of monetary policy and the revaluation of liabilities, which outstripped the revaluation of assets. ? Funding costs stood at 3.8% in 9M 2020, a decrease of 150 bps year-on-year, which helped drive interest expenses down by 20.7%, while interest income declined at a slower pace of 4.9%. At the same time, the return on interest-generating assets decreased by 80 bps year-on-year to 7.6%. ? Net fee and commission income increased by 25.9% year-on-year in 9M 2020 to RUB 84.7 billion. The growth in net fee and commission income was driven mainly by robust growth in commissions for securities and capital markets transactions, supported by further expansion of VTB Capital Investments' business, and steadily increasing commissions from the sale of insurance products. External factors, including declining oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an increase in provision charges in 9M 2020 ? Cost of risk increased by 100 bps in 9M 2020 to 1.9%. Provision charges amounted to RUB 185.9 billion, an increase of 138.9% year-on-year. The increase in provision charges was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state of the Russian economy and the quality of the Group's loan book. ? The NPL ratio stood at 5.7% of gross customer loans as of 30 September 2020, compared with 5.1% as of 30 June 2020 and 4.7% as of 31 December 2019. As of 30 September 2020, the Group had increased the allowance for loan impairment as a share of the total loan book to 6.8%, compared with 6.7% as of 30 June 2020 and 6.0% as at 31 December 2019. The NPL coverage ratio was 119.3%. VTB Group achieved further operating efficiency improvements in 9M 2020 ? Personnel and administrative expenses for 9M 2020 amounted to RUB 192.1 billion, an increase of 4.2% year-on-year. ? Implementing cost-saving initiatives and improving operational efficiency are key long-term priorities for the Group. As of the end of 9M 2020, the costs-to-income (CIR) ratio had decreased to 42.7% from 43.4% a year earlier. Other results Leader in investment banking During 3Q 2020, VTB Capital remained #1 in investment banking services in Russia. The Company was the #1 M&A advisor in Russia and the CIS according to Dealogic and Mergermarket, and it was also #1 in debt capital markets in Russia and the CIS according to Dealogic, Refinitiv and Bloomberg. Continued growth of the investment products sales platform VTB Capital Investments ? VTB Capital Investments' assets under management increased by 49.4%, or RUB 949 billion, in 9M 2020 to RUB 2.9 trillion (the increase in assets in

