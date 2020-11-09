Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020
WKN: A2JCC8 ISIN: CA64130N3067 Ticker-Symbol: NMK2 
Tradegate
04.11.20
17:13 Uhr
0,104 Euro
+0,005
+5,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
0,0840,10008:01
Firmen im Artikel
ENENTO GROUP
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENENTO GROUP OYJ35,500-1,11 %
J.JILL INC0,580-2,52 %
NEVADA ENERGY METALS INC0,104+5,05 %
PROTEAN ENERGY LIMITED0,0050,00 %
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LTD0,444+0,91 %
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG35,993+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.