The focus on renewable energy generation is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
The continuous rise in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources is promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Moreover, renewable energy sources are clean, inexhaustive, less-carbon intensive, and more sustainable compared to fossil fuels. The governments are also undertaking several initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions, which are leading to the shift from conventional sources of energy to renewables to reduce the emissions of hazardous gasses. The addition of renewable into the energy mix has increased the need for flexible ESSs to manage the intermittent nature of power generation through renewables such as solar PV and wind. Therefore, intermittent power generation from renewables will increase the need for energy storage solutions, which are based on lead-acid batteries. The changing energy mix has a significant impact on the demand for lead-acid batteries for energy storage applications, driving the market growth.
Global Lead-acid Battery Market: Application Landscape
The automotive industry requires lead-acid batteries in ICE vehicles and start/stop applications in both conventional vehicles and EVs. Additionally, the low-interest rates, low fuel prices, and increasing spending capacity of the population in the developing countries contribute to the growth of the automotive segment, which in turn, drives the demand for lead-acid batteries. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the stationary and motive segment.
Global Lead-acid Battery Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest lead-acid battery market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased adoption of automobiles, rising demand for ESSs for utility and motive applications, and the growing number of renewable energy projects will significantly influence lead-acid battery market growth in this region. 51% of the market's growth will originate from the APAC region during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for lead-acid batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
