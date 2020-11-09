The global lead-acid battery market size is expected to grow by USD 10.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005023/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lead-acid Battery 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The focus on renewable energy generation is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The continuous rise in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources is promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Moreover, renewable energy sources are clean, inexhaustive, less-carbon intensive, and more sustainable compared to fossil fuels. The governments are also undertaking several initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions, which are leading to the shift from conventional sources of energy to renewables to reduce the emissions of hazardous gasses. The addition of renewable into the energy mix has increased the need for flexible ESSs to manage the intermittent nature of power generation through renewables such as solar PV and wind. Therefore, intermittent power generation from renewables will increase the need for energy storage solutions, which are based on lead-acid batteries. The changing energy mix has a significant impact on the demand for lead-acid batteries for energy storage applications, driving the market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis

Global Lead-acid Battery Market: Application Landscape

The automotive industry requires lead-acid batteries in ICE vehicles and start/stop applications in both conventional vehicles and EVs. Additionally, the low-interest rates, low fuel prices, and increasing spending capacity of the population in the developing countries contribute to the growth of the automotive segment, which in turn, drives the demand for lead-acid batteries. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the stationary and motive segment.

Global Lead-acid Battery Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest lead-acid battery market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased adoption of automobiles, rising demand for ESSs for utility and motive applications, and the growing number of renewable energy projects will significantly influence lead-acid battery market growth in this region. 51% of the market's growth will originate from the APAC region during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for lead-acid batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH

C&D Technologies Inc.

Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lead-acid battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lead-acid battery market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stationary Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

VRLA battery

FLA battery

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing need for eco-friendly vehicles

Rising vendor collaborations

Growing microgrid installations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH

C&D Technologies Inc.

Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/