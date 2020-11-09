Expands portfolio of drug discovery and development services with a premium-quality ADME-Tox platform

MercachemSyncom, the leading mid-sized European drug-discovery contract research organization, today announced that it has acquired Admescope Ltd. based in Oulu, Finland and Södertälje, Sweden. The acquisition will give MercachemSyncom significantly expanded capabilities for tailor-made in vitro and in vivo ADME-Tox studies for pre-clinical and early clinical R&D projects and seamless integration with the existing medicinal, synthetic and development chemistry capabilities of MercachemSyncom. Admescope brings world-class expertise in drug metabolism, drug interactions, pharmacokinetics and quantitative bioanalysis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Admescope was founded in Oulu, Finland in 2011, has seen significant growth in subsequent years and currently employs 40 highly qualified and experienced scientists. The scientific and management teams have consolidated experience in tailored ADME-Tox studies for pharma and biotech clients all over the world. Studies are carried out at research laboratories in both Oulu and Södertälje, Sweden with emphasis on a deep understanding of customers' needs, in-house processes and how to design the most effective studies to satisfy them.

Eelco Ebbers, CEO of MercachemSyncom, commented, "We are extremely happy to be able to welcome our colleagues at Admescope to MercachemSyncom. MercachemSyncom is at the forefront of a continuing consolidation of high-quality contract research and manufacturing organizations into medium-sized, but still agile, companies able to offer an extended palette of R&D services to long-standing and new clients I am convinced that the addition of Admescope, a world-class company offering high quality, innovative and client-centric ADME-Tox services to our organization is a perfect match, both in terms of complementarity and working philosophy. We were impressed by how Admescope's deep understanding of the needs of their clients enables them to design and propose focused studies, offering not just data but also the accompanying context and advice as to how to progress clients' projects. This approach fits perfectly with MercachemSyncom's approach to discovery and development.

The addition of Admescope to MercachemSyncom caps an extremely exciting year for our company. The significant potentiation of our cGMP manufacturing capabilities by the acquisition of our Weert site at the beginning of the year has had an extremely positive effect on our business and client base, in line with a very healthy year in terms of medicinal and synthetic chemistry services."

Ari Tolonen, CEO of Admescope, added, "We are thrilled to continue our successful growth as a part of MercachemSyncom. We feel that the cultural fit between our companies is excellent, and with the support of MercachemSyncom we will be able to continue meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations for contract research services. Our customers will benefit from the extensive integrated discovery and development service offering that we will provide together with our new colleagues at MercachemSyncom.

This acquisition marks an important chapter on our nearly a decade-long journey, and I couldn't think of a better partner to continue it with. MercachemSyncom's global presence greatly increases our exposure to new companies that we can help with our ADME-Tox services. While Admescope's focus will remain in providing our existing and new customers with the top-quality services and customer experience that they are used to, together with MercachemSyncom we can offer a wider spectrum of services to cover the needs of our customers, as well as further expand our service offering.

The whole Admescope team is excited to get to work with our new international colleagues, and we are confident that our customers will benefit from this collaboration and its impact to the services that they have grown fond of over the years of working with us."

About MercachemSyncom

MercachemSyncom is the leading mid-sized European contract research organization offering innovative chemistry, medicinal chemistry, ADME-Tox, early drug substance development, and GMP production services to accelerate the drug discovery and development process in a flexible and cost-effective way. MercachemSyncom offers integrated drug-discovery services from hit to clinic. Working for many pharmaceutical and biotech companies throughout the world, MercachemSyncom is recognized for its high-quality products and services and its unprecedented problem-solving capabilities. More information on MercachemSyncom can be found on the company website:

www.mercachemsyncom.com.

About Admescope

Admescope is a contract research organisation (CRO) providing the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and veterinary industry with tailor made ADME-Tox research services. Our service offering covers research services for peptides, biologics and small molecules and is widely spread over the whole ADME-Tox area. Admescope's expertise for biologics research lies in protein structural characterisation, LC/MS and ELISA based quantification and pharmacokinetics. We also have an active R&D program for developing more services for biologics. We are committed to working closely with our customers through the whole study process. All the studies include comprehensive study planning, tailoring the assay according to the project's needs and interpretation of the results with recommendations for the future. Our tailored approach enables us to provide high scientific and technical data quality that our customers can truly rely on in their decision making. Currently Admescope serves customers in 29 countries on four continents. To learn more, please visit: www.admescope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005072/en/

Contacts:

Eelco Ebbers, CEO MercachemSyncom +31 24 3723300

Ari Tolonen, CEO Admescope +358 207 429970

Russell Thomas, Head of Business Development +31 615 571 132