Sponda Ltd: Sponda to build state of the art 4,000 sqm extension to Väritehtaankatu property in Tikkurila

Sponda Ltd Press release 9 November 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponda to build state of the art 4,000 sqm extension to Väritehtaankatu property in Tikkurila

Sponda, Finland's leading commercial real estate asset management company, has started the second phase of construction of the office and business facility complex at Väritehtaankatu 8 in Tikkurila, Vantaa. The initial 9,500 sqm office, commercial and service complex at Väritehtaankatu 8 was completed in Spring 2018. The construction of a unique 4,000 sqm extension will commence in November 2020. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2021 and the majority of the new space will be leased to a new medical centre Mehiläinen Vantaa Tikkurila.

Kari Autio, Development Manager at Sponda: "We've listened carefully to our customers' wishes to ensure that we can provide facilities that best support their business operations. In addition to flexible facilities, our customers recognise the importance of environmentally sound solutions that support wellbeing at work. These are important goals and preconditions in all of our property development projects."

Pekka Ojalammi, Lead architect for the project at SWECO Architects: "The extension of Väritehtaankatu complements the larger triangular group of neighbouring buildings, forming natural spaces for social encounters. The facade to the train station will feature metallic cladding and integrate with the colour scheme of the surrounding buildings".

A comprehensive range of services and excellent transport connections

The new medical centre Mehiläinen Vantaa Tikkurila will add to the extensive service offering available at the property. Tenants at Väritehtaankatu 8 include Forenom, a provider of accommodation services, the Fitness24Seven fitness chain, Dylan Tiksi restaurant and Jokiniemi K-market grocery store. Lehto Group, a Finnish construction company, also has their office located at the property.

With its integrated connection to the Dixi shopping centre and the Tikkurila railway station, a commuter hub with an annual footfall of approximately 9 million linking directly to the airport, the property offers a premium location and connectivity. Direct access from the property to one of Finland's busiest railway stations brings natural footfall.

An environmentally responsible building

In the design and construction of the property, considerable attention will be paid to the implementation of energy efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, with the aim of achieving Platinum-level LEED environmental certification for the building. The property will aim to use 100% green electricity and solar panels will be installed on the roof.

Particular attention is being paid to high indoor air quality, which will exceed standard indoor air requirements. By ensuring healthy indoor air and steady ventilation, commercial facilities can be made more comfortable and support the wellbeing of all tenants.

Further information:

Kari Autio, Development Manager, tel. +358 40 182 1364, kari.autio@sponda.fi

Sponda is Finland's leading real estate asset management company, specialising in owning, managing, developing and letting commercial properties in the largest cities across the country. With a focus on customer-oriented solutions and high-quality properties, Sponda is actively developing the sector's best practices, sustainably enhancing the cityscape and the environment, and supporting its customers. www.sponda.fi