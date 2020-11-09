MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

9 November 2020

Appointment of non-executive director

Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 22 April 2021.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"The Mondi Group is delighted that Svein Richard will be joining our board. He has a strong commercial and strategic background as a former chief executive of Norsk Hydro ASA, and more recently as a non-executive director on a number of Boards. His experience of leading a global industrial group and the insight he can offer will be extremely valuable to the Board."

Svein Richard has a PhD in chemical engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. He started his career at Ardal og Sunndal Verk AS, the Norwegian state-owned aluminium business before it merged with Norsk Hydro ASA. Svein Richard went on to hold a variety of management roles at Norsk Hydro, leading a number of its businesses before being appointed chief executive in 2009, a position he held until retiring in 2019. Svein Richard is chair of Veidekke ASA and a non-executive director of Den Norske Bank ASA, Swiss Steel Holding AG, SCR-Sibelco SA and Eramet Norway.

Svein Richard intends to reduce his external commitments in line with governance guidelines prior to joining Mondi.

Svein Richard will be a member of the audit, nominations and sustainable development committees with effect from the date of his appointment.

There are no other details that require disclosure in respect of the appointment of Svein Richard pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Mondi Group

Investors/analysts:

Clara Valera

Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

+44 193 282 6357

Media:

Kerry Cooper

Mondi Group Head of External Communication

+44 193 282 6323

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.