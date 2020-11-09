The Spanish energy company also wants to invest €4.5 billion to expand grid capabilities in Spain. The new committment is part of the company strategy for 2020-2025.From pv magazine Spain The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, presented, last week, the company's 2020-2025 strategic plan, announcing: "The largest investment program in the history of a Spanish company," - consisting of "investments aimed at leading the energy transition." Gross investments in the next six years [2020-2025] will amount to €75 billion euros and 90% - €68 billion - will be organic. More than half of the organic ...

