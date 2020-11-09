paragon's focus will return to its core Automotive operations once the disposal of the remaining 58% stake in Voltabox is completed. The strategy remains to drive sustainable profitable growth through the development of innovative proprietary technology solutions. The continuing operations showed better than expected sales growth in FY19 and are performing well as pandemic lockdowns ease. FY20 guidance was raised again following Q320 results on 30 October 2020. We expect market recovery and new product ramp-ups to drive a return to growth in FY21.

