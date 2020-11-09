Moody's Analytics announced today a new partnership with The Business School (formerly Cass) at City, University of London, to build a database of loan-level commercial real estate (CRE) information covering the UK and Europe. The initiative will extend the Business School's UK CRE lending survey under the Moody's Analytics Data Alliance framework.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted CRE fundamentals and highlighted the need for greater clarity around market drivers across sectors and between geographies. By participating in this initiative, lenders and other market participants will benefit from access to aggregate industry data, for enhanced market clarity, as well as robust analytics for benchmarking.

"The City-Moody's Analytics initiative offers the exciting prospect of granular data pooling across the commercial real estate finance market. This will improve market transparency and allow for more robust data-driven analysis, thus strengthening informed credit flows," said Peter Cosmetatos, CEO of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Europe. "Industry leaders and the Bank of England have previously recognized the importance of loan-level data pooling-this market-led initiative could be an important step towards achieving it."

The data will be aggregated as part of the Moody's Analytics Data Alliance, a collaborative effort of leading financial institutions and Moody's Analytics to create the world's largest collection of credit risk data. It is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive data consortia with participation from more than 120 of the world's leading banks, insurers, asset managers, and multi-lateral development banks. This initiative expands the Moody's Analytics US CRE data consortium, which comprises data on loans worth $588B+, in 105,000+ properties covering 361 metropolitan areas, to the UK and Europe.

"We are delighted to partner with The Business School at City, University of London to create this essential CRE resource in the UK and Europe, which aligns with our commitment to helping the CRE industry address fundamental shifts caused by the pandemic," said Jacob Grotta, Head of Risk and Finance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "The aim of the Data Alliance is to provide institutions with high-quality data, robust analytics, and advanced modelling capabilities for managing credit risk throughout the cycle."

Co-leading the initiative is Dr. Nicole Lux, Senior Research Fellow at The Business School (formerly Cass), University of London. With extensive experience in real estate data collection, Dr. Lux conducts the UK CRE lending survey, which has been gathering data from more than 100 participant firms for more than 20 years to produce a comprehensive record of CRE lending in the market. Dr. Lux will work with industry participants to gather the loan-level information on behalf of the City-Moody's Analytics initiative in the UK.

"Moody's Analytics brings a wealth of expertise in collecting and parsing CRE and credit data in the US market," said Dr. Lux. "I'm looking forward to working with the Data Alliance to broaden the scope of our CRE lending survey to encompass loan-level data and create more powerful analytics and benchmarking for CRE market participants in Europe."

