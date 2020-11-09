Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020
WKN: A2JNW4 ISIN: GB00BGDLPW84 Ticker-Symbol: 5L6 
PR Newswire
09.11.2020
Tri-Star Resources Plc - Restoration of Trading

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Restoration of Trading

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

9 November 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", "TSTR" or the "Company")
Restoration of Trading

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces that following the publishing of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it is expected that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each will be restored to trading on AIM at 9.00a.m. today.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
© 2020 PR Newswire
