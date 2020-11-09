Tri-Star Resources Plc - Restoration of Trading
London, November 9
Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource
9 November 2020
Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", "TSTR" or the "Company")
Restoration of Trading
Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces that following the publishing of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it is expected that trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each will be restored to trading on AIM at 9.00a.m. today.
