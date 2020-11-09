B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Change of Directors
PR Newswire
London, November 9
BSD Crown Ltd.
(The "Company")
(LSE: BSD)
Change of Directors
Ramat Gan, 9 November 2020
The Company has announced today that the company board of directors has approved the
Appointment of Mr. David Freidenberg as an Independent director of the company as
Of today - 9 November 2020.
The company has also announced that Mrs. Sagit Amit Even an external director since 2 July 2019, is stepping down from the board of directors due to personal interest effective as of Today - 9 November 2020.
The company's board of directors thanked Mrs. Sagit Amit Even for her work and wished her success in future endeavors
Enquiries: Joseph Williger
Active Chairman of the Board
B.S.D CROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de