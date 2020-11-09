Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen “Tenbaggerambitionen”!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.11.2020 | 10:34
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Change of Directors

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Change of Directors

PR Newswire

London, November 9

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Change of Directors

Ramat Gan, 9 November 2020

The Company has announced today that the company board of directors has approved the

Appointment of Mr. David Freidenberg as an Independent director of the company as

Of today - 9 November 2020.

The company has also announced that Mrs. Sagit Amit Even an external director since 2 July 2019, is stepping down from the board of directors due to personal interest effective as of Today - 9 November 2020.

The company's board of directors thanked Mrs. Sagit Amit Even for her work and wished her success in future endeavors

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board

B.S.D CROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.