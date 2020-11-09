B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Change of Directors

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Change of Directors

Ramat Gan, 9 November 2020

The Company has announced today that the company board of directors has approved the

Appointment of Mr. David Freidenberg as an Independent director of the company as

Of today - 9 November 2020.

The company has also announced that Mrs. Sagit Amit Even an external director since 2 July 2019, is stepping down from the board of directors due to personal interest effective as of Today - 9 November 2020.

The company's board of directors thanked Mrs. Sagit Amit Even for her work and wished her success in future endeavors

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board