EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Signed JV with Apothio and Sale of Grow Unit

NIAGRA FALLS, ON and ARVIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture ("JV") with Apothio, LLC and Affiliates ("Apothio") to develop vertically integrated standardized cultivation, processing and extraction hubs inside of EHT Grow Units. EHT's patented off-grid photovoltaic, renewable energy Grow Units create perfect locations to standardize whole natural plant foods, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical medicines, beginning with hemp and cannabis.

Apothio is now purchasing its first 11,000 sq ft Grow Unit from EHT in order to start their operations in Canada. Apothio will pay $1,650,000 plus taxes for the unit and will pay in full upfront for the unit. The unit will be delivered in the first half of 2021.

Via this Joint Venture, EHT will begin growing Apothio's hemp plants with their unique genetics at EHT's soon-to-be-licensed hemp and cannabis (micro) grow unit facility in Niagara Falls. This will allow Apothio to accelerate its genetic testing program with Canadore College at its' Centers for Excellence and Genomics Testing Laboratory. The research agreement between Canadore College and Apothio was announced in August 2020.

Apothio is a global leader in developing U.S.-patented, non-GMO, all natural hemp and cannabis cultivation programs that yield proprietary hemp and cannabis chemovars that are designed to treat a broad spectrum of human and animal diseases. With access to more than 200 hemp and 300 cannabis chemovars that are set to be gnomically mapped, grown, formulated and placed into clinical trials, Apothio is in a unique position to research and determine the best whole plant extracted hemp and cannabis formulations by delivery device, dosage, and disease.

Apothio grows its hemp and cannabis genetics in both indoor and outdoor settings. After years of research, Apothio objectively believes that EHT manufactures one of the best Indoor Cultivation Growing facilities worldwide. The ability to sustainably grow off-grid, anywhere in the world, while enjoying a closed, standardized growing environment, is very rare. EHT has designed and is producing an incredible facility that ensures pharmaceutical grade production.

Dr. Trent Jones, CEO of Apothio, commented: "The future of safer, better, more effective health care and disease management lies in standardized production of all-natural, non-GMO, whole plant derived foods, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. This JV understands and drives this goal forward for all researchers, clinicians and consumers."

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "This is a major step forward for EHT. This JV and future production of grow units will not only derive revenue from the sale of pods, but we also expect to generate ongoing revenue from our cannabis license facility."

About Apothio LLC

Apothio is dedicated to pioneering technology that redefines standards for safety and toxicology, objectively demonstrating the efficacy of its hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations, and collaborating with patients across the country to develop the most unique and customized plant based formulations on the market.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

