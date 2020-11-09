The global engineering plastics market size is poised to grow by USD 43.00 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio predicts that the rising demand for the replacement of metal and fiberglass is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. These engineering plastics are readily replacing the Metals or thermosets due to their lower manufacturing cost, time, and higher tensile strength of the products. Engineering plastics assist in achieving thinner-walled designs that can easily replace thicker die-casted metal parts. These factors coupled with the government regulations will result in the increasing demand for engineering plastics.

Report Highlights:

The major engineering plastics market growth came from the ABS plastics. These plastics are lightweight and offer better impact strength and abrasion resistance.

APAC was the largest engineering plastics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increased demand for engineering plastics from the automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction industries.

The global engineering plastics market is fragmented. BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chi Mei Corp., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this engineering plastics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global engineering plastics market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising importance for bio-based engineering plastics will be a Key Market Trend

Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are a few of the bio-based polymers which can replace plastics. Owing to the growing demand for bio-based products, numerous vendors are offering bio-based engineering plastics. Major companies such as BASF and Evonik Industries have increased their bio-based production. The rising demand for these bio-based engineering plastics will result in the growth of the engineering plastics market during the forecast period.

Engineering Plastics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering plastics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineering plastics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineering plastics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering plastics market vendors

