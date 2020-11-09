Epsilogen Limited Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board

Expert oncologists will work with Epsilogen to guide the clinical program for its lead candidate, MOv18 IgE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Epsilogen Ltd, a global leader in the development of novel immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, today announces the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board. Comprised of three distinguished gynaecologic oncologists, the advisory group will work closely with Epsilogen as it progresses MOv18 IgE, the company's lead product, towards phase I/IIa clinical trials. The Clinical Advisory Board includes Dr Robert Coleman, Dr Susana Banerjee and Dr Thomas Herzog.

Dr Tim Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Epsilogen, commented: "In Dr Coleman, Dr Banerjee and Dr Herzog, we are bringing aboard three of the world's leading experts in ovarian and gynaecologic cancers. Their advice and guidance will be crucial as we embark on the next stage of Epsilogen's development, in which our lead product MOv18 IgE will move to phase I/IIa clinical trials and closer to patients. We are thrilled to have formed this Clinical Advisory Board and we look forward to working with them closely over the coming years."

Clinical Advisory Board Members

Dr Robert Coleman is Chief Scientific Officer at The US Oncology Network, one of the largest networks of integrated, community-based oncology practices in the US. Dr Coleman leads one of the largest research programs in the country drawing from a network of more than 1,000 experienced investigators and dedicated clinical staff who specialise in oncology clinical trials. Dr Coleman's work has been published extensively in more than 600 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and textbooks, including over 300 peer-reviewed articles. He is the current President of the International Gynaecologic Cancer Society and has served as President of the Society of Gynaecologic Oncology. He serves on the Board of Directors for GOG-Foundation as is Co-Director for GOG-Partners.

Dr Susana Banerjee, is a Consultant Medical Oncologist and Research Lead for the Gynaecology Unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Reader in Women's Cancers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK. Dr Banerjee has been involved in international specialist groups including the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) Executive Steering Committee for Gynaecological Cancers, and European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Scientific Committee. She has led national and international trials, authored over 120 peer-reviewed articles and currently serves on the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Executive Board. Dr Banerjee graduated from Cambridge University and gained a PhD from the Institute of Cancer Research.

Dr Thomas Herzog is the Deputy Director of the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center and an endowed professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the UC College of Medicine. Dr Herzog is a National Institutes of Health and American Cancer Society funded researcher with over 300 published manuscripts. Dr Herzog has served on the board of directors or leadership council of the Society of Gynaecologic Oncology, the Foundation for Women's Cancer, American College of Surgeons Board of Governors, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, GOG Foundation and the International Gynaecologic Cancer Society.

Epsilogen is a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE has several key features that make it ideal for the treatment of solid tumours including greater potency, enhanced tumour access and a long tissue half-life.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter clinical trials and is currently in a phase I study sponsored by Cancer Research UK in ovarian cancer patients. Encouraging Interim data from this trial was presented at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting in April, with results supporting for the first time, the safety and potential efficacy of an IgE antibody as a treatment for advanced cancer.

The company has raised Series A finance from Epidarex Capital, ALSA Ventures and the UCL Technology Fund.

