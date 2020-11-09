NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Offer Mobile Phlebotomy Services for Liquid Biopsy Tests

National In-Home Blood Sample Collection Through ExamOne® and Metro Health Staffing, LLC

FT MEYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced today the launch of a mobile phlebotomy service for its blood-based tests, including InVisionFirst®-Lung, its advanced non-small cell lung cancer liquid biopsy test, and the NeoLAB® liquid biopsy suite of tests encompassing solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

This service addresses the challenges and impact of COVID-19 for patients requiring timely testing to ensure efficient diagnosis and disease progression monitoring.

NeoGenomics will offer in-home mobile phlebotomy services through two phlebotomy companies, ExamOne® and Metro Health Staffing, LLC, for broad national geographic coverage to ensure tests are performed conveniently and quickly for fast results. NeoGenomics will arrange for the blood sample collection at the patient's desired location and cover the expense of the mobile phlebotomy blood service.

"We want to make the testing process easy and safe for patients by providing in-home access to our liquid biopsy tests, which deliver high-quality, advanced and timely analysis of actionable genetic mutations using a simple blood draw," said Douglas VanOort, NeoGenomics' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This in-home service addresses patient fears of exposure to COVID-19, and ensures the efficient continuity of care, which is so crucial in the treatment and monitoring of cancer patients."

NeoGenomics offers a broad collection of comprehensive, targeted and single gene assays for solid tumor cancer and hematologic malignancies. Peripheral blood is an option for detection of therapeutic targets and prognostic markers, and the assays have a turnaround time of seven days or less, which can save clinicians valuable time over tissue testing in critical cases. Liquid biopsy is especially useful when tissue specimens are scarce or unattainable, as is often the case in lung cancer.

Click here for a video and more information about NeoGenomics' Mobile Phlebotomy Service, or for further inquiries, please contact NeoGenomics' Client Services at 1-866-776-5907.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP-accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP-accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

About ExamOne

ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics Company, is a leading provider in the risk assessment industry who is committed to empowering decisions with health-based insights. ExamOne offers both customizable and turnkey solutions for health and life sciences organizations needing specimen collection and data solutions. Our national phlebotomy network and comprehensive health data tools help simplify and streamline the collection of health information. For more information, visit ExamOne.com.

About Metro Health Staffing, LLC

Metro Health Staffing LLC, is a full-service medical staffing agency and mobile phlebotomy organization that offers convenient and responsive home health services. Patients who are unable to come to the laboratory can call their physician or their health care agency and avail the services of our trained phlebotomists' services nationwide. We make it a point to understand your specific needs and align our processes with yours, providing the flexible, individualized partnership you deserve. For more information visit metrohealthstaffing.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://ir.neogenomics.com/.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change.

