Market-leading forMetris solution expands Docebo's product portfolio into a new market segment for learning impact measurement, addressing requirements across the full training lifecycle

Docebo Inc. ("Docebo" or the "Company") (TSX: DCBO) announced today the acquisition of forMetris Société par Actions Simplifiée ("forMetris"), a leading SaaS-based learning impact evaluation platform. Based in Paris, France, forMetris provides training evaluation through a rich set of customizable questionnaire tools to more than 500 training teams in 16 languages across 120 countries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Modern Learning Management Systems ("LMS") focus on delivering personalized and relevant training, while impact evaluation is centered around reporting capabilities that track the effectiveness of training and knowledge retention. Founded in 2004, forMetris is a market leader in measuring the impact of learning programs by capturing qualitative responses through automated surveying capabilities. Results are referenced against a set of industry benchmarks that establish how well learners retain knowledge and help determine the return on a learning program.

Docebo has already developed built-in integrations with the forMetris platform and will be launching this new product offering as Docebo Learning Impact, available as part of the Docebo suite of products or as a standalone solution to work alongside best-in-class market LMSs. The addition of Docebo Learning Impact advances the Company's product portfolio to provide best-in-class solutions across all areas of the training lifecycle.

The forMetris team in Paris, along with its founder and CEO Laurent Balagué, will join Docebo. "Laurent and I are entrepreneurs who both had visions as pioneers in the learning industry, and I am excited that this dream we shared will now become an opportunity to disrupt the space together," said Claudio Erba, CEO of Docebo. "We consider the forMetris platform to be an ideal fit for Docebo and a capability our customers are seeking. By expanding our presence with an office in France we are happy to have a local presence to serve what is one of the largest learning markets in Europe."

Core capabilities of Docebo Learning Impact will include:

Out-of-the-box surveys optimized to engage and incentivize learners to respond more frequently than other survey engines.

Built-in reporting with industry benchmarks from more than 5 million surveys that let stakeholders immediately understand areas of improvement.

Proprietary data to enhance Docebo's AI and provide better learning experiences.

Next-step action plans to understand how to optimize areas of each customer's learning program.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

