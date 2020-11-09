The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report titled provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Europe Hand Sanitizer Industry.
Hand sanitizer also called hand rub, hand antiseptic, or hand agent, helps to kill germs and prevent the spread of infectious. The surge in consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, health and wellness to prevent transmission of diseases has boosted its market.
Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for hand sanitizer by many times in Europe. As due to rise in of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths; European government released measures to control it by using hand hygiene maintenance. This includes regular practice of using hand sanitizer. As per this analysis, Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026.
Different kinds of Hand sanitizers are available in the market depending upon its necessity and customer choice such as foam, gel, or liquid form. Besides, hand sanitizers are more convenient to use and also have the addition of fragrance which attracts customers. Gel sanitizer is mostly used and recommended by European doctors as replacement of hand wash. Gel sanitizer or ethyl alcohol kills 99.9% of bacteria within seconds and also reduce skin dryness as compared to other sanitizers.
Company Analysis
- Ecolab
- Sanofi
- Henkel AG Company, KGaA
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Unilever PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
6. Market Share Analysis Europe Hand Sanitizer
6.1 By Products
6.2 By Distribution Channels
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Country
7. Products- Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
7.1 Gel
7.2 Foam
7.3 Spray
7.4 Others
8. Distribution Channel Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
8.1 Offline
8.2 Online
9. End User Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Restaurants and Hotels
9.3 Households
9.4 Others
10. Country Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
10.1 Germany
10.2 U.K.
10.3 France
10.4 Italy
10.5 Spain
10.6 Russia
10.7 Rest of Europe
