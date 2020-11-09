Froneri today announces the sale of its Frozen Foods business in Switzerland to NYSE-listed Nomad Foods, Europe's leading frozen food company. The transaction is expected to close early in 2021 following the required regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the transaction, Froneri CEO Ibrahim Najafi explains: "With Nomad we have found the perfect home for our Swiss Frozen Foods business given its extensive sector experience and portfolio of leading brands."

-ends-

About Froneri

Froneri is a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company.

A passionate challenger brand, we are building the market through a focus on ice cream, delivering value for retailers and consumers. Created in 2016 as a joint venture we are the second largest manufacturer of ice cream in the world, the second largest in Europe and the number one private label producer worldwide. We are present in over 23 countries with revenues of €2.7bn (2019) and over 13,000 employees worldwide.

www.froneri.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005574/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Floyd Jebson +44(0) 7787 134 324 floyd.jebson@instinctif.com

Guy Scarborough +44 (0) 7917 178 920 guy.scarborough@instinctif.com