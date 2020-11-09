9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Phase 1b/2a Trial With a Proprietary Long-Acting GLP-1 Agonist in Short Bowel Syndrome Top-Line Data Expected in Q4

Continued Enrollment of Phase 3 Trial Larazotide in Celiac Disease, Interim Analysis Remains on Target for 1H 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and summarized significant clinical and corporate developments since its formation approximately 6 months ago.

John Temperato, President & CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma, commented:

"In a short period of time since our formation, the 9 Meters team has meaningfully progressed our clinical trial in short bowel syndrome while maintaining the timeline for our celiac disease trial, which are our two key value-driving corporate objectives. These achievements are supporting our goal of building a patient-focused company for rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology."

Clinical Advancements

Proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist for short bowel syndrome (SBS)

Phase 1b/2a proof of concept, open label, repeat dose, dose escalation study in 12 adults with SBS

- First patients dosed in July

- Patients dosed in all three cohorts

- Primary outcome measure is safety and tolerability of repeated doses at three different dose levels

- Top-line data expected by year-end

Larazotide for celiac disease

In June, amended definition of primary endpoint for Phase 3 in celiac disease after consultation with FDA

- Revised analytical approach to primary efficacy outcome allows reduction in participants from 630 to 525 while maintaining statistical powering at 90%

- Continuous variable approach instead of responder analysis more aptly reflects change in celiac disease patient symptoms over trial duration

Expect top-line results in 2H 2021

Maintained all existing patients and data despite restrictions from state closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Partnered with Beyond Celiac, a leading non-profit patient advocacy group, to assist with recruitment for Phase 3 trial of larazotide

Mr. Temperato further noted, "We continue to raise the visibility of the company in the capital markets as we progress towards our first major clinical milestone with results of our Phase 1b/2a trial in SBS that is now expected this quarter. We look forward to sharing results of this study before the end of this year."

Anticipated Milestones next 12 months

Long-acting GLP-1 agonist for short bowel syndrome

Phase 1b/2a topline data Q4 2020

Larazotide for celiac disease

Statistical sizing interim analysis planned 1H2021

Expected Phase 3 top-line results in 2H 2021

Continue to pursue strategic in-licensing & out-licensing opportunities

Execution of publication strategy supporting clinical-evidence approach to treatment

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $8.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of approximately $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Q3 2020 results include approximately $1.6 million in non-cash charges related to the Company's debt facilities.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $12.4 million, compared to approximately $13.5 million on June 30, 2020.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist in a Phase 1b/2a trial for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a tight junction regulator being evaluated in Phase 3 for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

