Attorney Karen Crew Discusses the Mission of Dance NOW! Miami

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Karen Crew joined the Board of Directors of DanceNow! Miami over fifteen years ago. After meeting the artistic directors of the Miami-based, internationally-acclaimed modern dance company, Karen fell in love with their creative presentation of real-world issues through the medium of dance. Karen Crew is currently promoting the performance Contaminated, whichdepicts the journey of unwelcomed incarceration we have all endured as the Coronavirus shut our country and the world down, and the hope that we may wash this trauma away in time.

This site-specific video dance is a collaboration among three artists: Karen Crew's good friend Hannah Baumgarten, who conceived, directed and choreographed the piece; first-time musical collaborator Steffen Zeichner who composed and performed the original score; and Salterini who, as the video editor, transformed the choreography, videotaped at home by each of the four male dancers of Dance NOW!, into a cohesive video piece.

This piece was chosen as an official selection of the Rogue Dancer Film Festival.

The mission of Dance NOW! Miami is to promote the artistic vision of co-founders Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini. The company creates, promotes, and produces contemporary dance of the highest caliber and through performance, arts education, community leadership, and innovative programming, nurtures new talents, fosters artistic collaborations, and makes the art of dance accessible to diverse audiences locally, nationally, and internationally.

Karen Crew is a business lawyer with over 20 years of experience in all aspects of credit, including complex financial structuring, commercial lending, syndicated loans, workouts, DIP financings, and bankruptcy, as well as corporate law and real estate finance experience.

Karen Crew received her B.A. degree, magna cum laude with honors, from the University of Central Florida in 1995, and her J.D. degree from The New York University School of Law in 1999, where she was an Article and Note Editor of the NYU Journal of Legislation and Public Policy. She is licensed to practice law in New York and Florida.

Karen Crew holds a B.A. degree, magna cum laude with honors, University of Central Florida

J.D. degree, New York University School of Law

Admitted U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida

Member, American Bar Association

Member, The Florida Bar Association

Member, New York Bar Association

Ms. Crew also served on the board of directors for the Florida Breast Cancer Coalition.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: WEB Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615449/Attorney-Karen-Crew-Discusses-the-Mission-of-Dance-NOW-Miami