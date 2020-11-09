New FLIR ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI with Artificial Intelligence at the Edge Optimizes Traffic Flow for Improved Roadway Efficiency and Safety

FLIR Systems, Inc. today announced two intelligent traffic system cameras, the FLIR ThermiCamAI* with thermal imaging and the FLIR TrafiCam AI visible camera, both with artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize traffic flow on roadways and at intersections. When combined with the FLIR Acyclica cloud platform, cities can apply the AI-camera data to predict traffic, prevent congestion and potential accidents, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians 24 hours a day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005113/en/

Traffic engineers apply data from AI-enabled cameras, FLIR ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI, to predict traffic and prevent congestion and potential accidents for safer roads. (Photo: Business Wire)

"FLIR traffic systems are currently installed in 75 countries, and with the addition of ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI, FLIR now offers a fully integrated solution that enables traffic engineers and city planners to apply AI-based learnings to continuously optimize traffic flow," said Rickard Lindvall, General Manager, Solutions Business, FLIR Systems. "The integrated solution enables cities to improve urban roadway design to make cities safer and more livable."

The AI-enabled cameras help control traffic dynamically at the edge through real-time data capture and processing, and provide input to traffic signal controllers at intersections, which improves traffic flow and safety in the moment. With the ability to capture heat energy data through a thermal sensor within the ThermiCam AI, and a visible low-light, high-definition sensor within the TrafiCam AI, cities' traffic signals have complete continuous monitoring, in all weather conditions and even through smoke for tunnel monitoring. The cameras are also Wi-Fi enabled for travel time calculations and other origin-destination applications. In the future, the cameras can be retrofitted with 5G cellular antennas to support vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, which will further improve road safety.

The FLIR Acyclica cloud platform provides the tools and analytics needed to better understand traffic data. When ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI are paired with the Acyclica cloud platform, cities can apply their AI-based learnings to real time data to make predictive traffic pattern changes for more efficient and safer cities.

The new AI traffic cameras are available globally in the first quarter of 2021. To learn more about FLIR ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI, visit www.flir.com/thermicam-ai and www.flir.com/traficam-ai. For more information about FLIR traffic solutions, visit www.flir.com/traffic/.

*The ThermiCam AI camera is sold as the TrafiSenseAI camera in the United States and Canada. To learn more visit www.flir.com/trafisense-ai.

About FLIR Systems, Inc

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems' vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense, creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

