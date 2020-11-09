Halberd Corporation Files for Patent Protection on Enhanced Nasal Spray to Prevent Covid-19

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) reported the filing of a Covid-19 provisional patent on an enhanced nasal spray. The application, "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," discloses a combination of proprietary Covid-19 Spike Protein antibodies, ACE2 antibody, and Neuropilin-1 antibodies. This application builds on, and is an improvement to an earlier provisional patent application, "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19 Between Humans."

Multiple medical articles (1, 2) have shown that intra-nasal ACE2 receptors, which are more prevalent in older adults than children, are thought to be a key factor in adults being infected with Covid-19 at higher rates than children. Recent studies have shown Neuropilin-1, a protein widespread in the body, but occurring primarily on cells in the lungs and nose (3), provides additional binding sites for the Covid-19 spike protein. By blocking ACE2 receptors and Neuropilin-1, it is believed Covid-19 spike proteins can be prevented from attaching to receptors in nasal passages, and reducing the disease's infectivity (4).

Mr. William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "As more becomes known about the Covid-19 virus, the better we are able to configure our treatments to combat the disease. This new intellectual property is a case in point. This second nasal spray configuration, which builds on the initial design, we believe will provide enhanced protection against contracting Covid-19 by preventing access through nasal receptors."

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus. Halberd also holds exclusive rights to two Covid-19 nasal spray provisional patents: "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19 Between Humans", and "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19."

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

