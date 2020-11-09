Glance Networks: Independent Research Firm Recognizes Glance Video Chat in Recent Report

Company is listed among sample vendors in Video Chat Services

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, announced it has been included in the report: The Forrester Tech Tide: Video Technologies for Customer and Employee Experience, Q4 2020. Authored by Forrester analyst Nick Barber, the report profiles video technologies that support video initiatives based upon primary research conducted by Forrester, and recognizes sample vendors in nineteen different technologies. Glance was named in the video chat space.

In the report, Barber defines video chat technology as including customer-facing, face-to-face interactions that include person-to-person video, screen sharing, and cobrowsing features. He writes that these offerings have been successful in the financial services, retail, and healthcare sectors. Barber also writes that "video chat can be particularly important during COVID-19 when face-to-face interactions with a bank representative or doctor might range from inconvenient to potentially unsafe". According to the Tech Tide report, seventy-two percent of the business professionals surveyed by Forrester recommended that companies should invest or maintain their spend in video chat solutions.

"We are very pleased that Forrester has acknowledged the profound benefits of video chat," said Tom Martin, chief executive officer of Glance. "As digital channels become more prominent among customer-facing enterprises, video enables these organizations to deliver human-to-human engagements within these interactions. This drives brand loyalty, and builds trust and empathy." We certainly concur with the report's findings that continuing to invest in video chat will allow companies to create differentiated customer experience through digital means."

Glance has been providing visual engagement solutions to businesses for some two decades. The company's cloud-based architecture enables businesses to add visual engagement functionality to any existing website, browser app, or native mobile app. The technology lets knowledge workers join the customer in the digital experience, offer them human-to-human consultation, see their screen, and guide their navigation. The solution is proven to enhance customer satisfaction, increase transaction conversion, grow revenue, build lifetime customer loyalty, and lower operating costs. Glance's technology works across all major browsers and devices, and needs no software downloads. The solution can be overlaid on top of the enterprise's CRM, and contact center systems, along with e-signature, document management, enterprise communications, and other platforms.

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today's enterprise. We are one of the world's simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

