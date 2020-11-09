Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Approval of its Name and Stock Symbol Change

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (formerly Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc.) (OTC PINK:GTVH), a strategic consulting company doing business in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has approved its corporate action to change the company name, stock symbol and CUSIP on the OTC Markets. Effective November 9, 2020, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under name Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. with the stock symbol "GTVH". The previous trading name was Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. and the stock symbol was "TOMI".

This approval was published on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") daily list on November 6, 2020, with an effective date of November 9, 2020. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

Link to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") Daily List: https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "We are very grateful to achieve this collective goal of obtaining a new stock symbol and name change from FINRA. Our team has worked very hard for this accomplishment and we are pleased to move forward with a stock symbol that best reflects our core business."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations, including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital, or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. For short updates on the company, please visit the company Twitter Account @GTV_Inc.

CONTACT:

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3430 East Russell Road

Suite 301-18

Las Vegas, NV 89120

1-800-469-2613

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

