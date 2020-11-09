As from November 10, 2020, Verisec AB will be listed under its new company name Freja eID Group AB. New company name: Freja eID Group AB ---------------------------------------- New short name: FREJA ---------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006343950 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 104860 ---------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB