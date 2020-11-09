Boozt AB has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, new temporary shares in a temporary ISIN is expected to be 24 November 2020. First day of trading in, and official listing of, of new shares and existing shares in the permanent ISIN (SE0009888738 - Danish orderbook - BOOZT DKK) - is expected to be 27 November 2020. Conditional trading Pursuant section "Terms and conditions -Terms and conditions for completion of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Boozt AB, the Placing Agreement includes provisions according to which the Sole Global Coordinator is entitled to terminate the Placing Agreement up to and including settlement has occurred on the Settlement Date, and thus the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. Consequently, trading with the shares in Boozt AB is conditional. Boozt AB is to publish an announcement no later than 26 November 2020 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be definitively admitted to trading and official listing. The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 24 November 2020 at 7.30 a.m. (CET). Temporary ISIN: SE0015193065 --------------------------------------------- Name: Boozt, nye --------------------------------------------- Volume: Up to 5,737,085 shares --------------------------------------------- Segment: MID CAP --------------------------------------------- Short name: BOOZT N --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 207080 --------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798141