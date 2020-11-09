VerifyMe to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, November 19 at 12:15pm ET

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced that Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference, taking place November 19, 2020 at 12:15pm ET, and will conduct one-on-one virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Sidoti & Company representative or Sasha Murray at smurray@sidoti.com or nyc@clearthink.capital.

About Sidoti & Company

Sidoti & Company promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the micro and smallcap space, through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year. Our client base consists of those institutions with a specific interest in investing in the small and microcap universe., In recent years, our outreach has expanded to include an increasing number of family offices, hedge funds, high net worth individuals and registered investment advisors. In addition to our biannual investor conference, which is largely smallcap-oriented, in June 2020, Sidoti began hosting conferences specifically targeted to the microcap sector. While our conferences have traditionally been in a physical venue, we are now hosting virtual events, which have the advantage of more geographically dispersed participation.

For those interested in attending, please contact Sasha Murray at smurray@sidoti.com or visit https://sidoticonference.com for more information.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

