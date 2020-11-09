BrainTale, a French innovative company dedicated to enabling adapted care for brain injured patients in clinical routine with its portfolio of quantification and prediction digital medical devices in neurology and intensive care, announced the completion of its first financing round securing more than 1M€ of funding.

The financing round, which comprises a loan from Bpifrance, gathered investments from business angels, industry- and healthcare-professionals. Led by Angels Santé, the instruction persuaded Paris Business Angels, Femmes Business Angels and Arts&Metiers Business Angels to join the seed round together with veterans from the medtech, investment and pharmaceutical industries.

Julie Rachline, CEO, comments "This first financing milestone is a leading step towards our journey to enable adapted care for patients with neurological diseases. It enables our development and commercialisation strategy implementation

Created in July 2018, the company's first CE marked product is brainQuant, a SaaS solution providing brain lesion quantification from diffusion MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging). Medical devices, the company's solutions are quality-checked, standardized measures together with artificial intelligence algorithms that answer unmet medical questions. BrainScore-coma, a SaaS solution combining brainQuant and artificial intelligence algorithms for predicting coma emergence of patients in intensive care after severe brain injuries is expected to receive CE marking by mid-2021. This product is notably resulting from prospective clinical trials with more than 500 patients' cohorts led by AP-HP (Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris Greater Paris University Hospitals).

In addition, BrainTale has received the Favorite Innovation Prize from the French Society of Radiology awarded by Medicen (Paris region healthcare organization), the SNITEM (French medical devices professional association) and the French Society for Radiology on October 5th, 2020.

A Strategic Committee is formed with the nominations of Eric Garnier, representative of Angels Santé, Julien Vandewalle, representative of Paris Business Angels, professor Louis Puybasset, head of the Anesthesiology department at Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris (AP-HP Greater Paris University Hospitals), Julie Rachline, CEO of LallianSe BrainTale and Vincent Perlbarg, BrainTale president. The latter three cofounded the company with professors Lionel Velly, Damien Galanaud and Didier Cassereau

Vincent Perlbarg, President, comments "This new governance for the company enables us to accelerate our growth and allow us to attract talents. We are very pleased to welcome Eric and Julien to our strategic committee whose experience will assist BrainTale in preparing its next value creating milestones

Eric Garnier has 35 years of experience in healthcare and medical devices management, acquired in multinational industries (BMS, Danaher) including more than a decade of expatriation in London, Singapore and Boston. Today he is an advisor and belongs to the Angels Santé's bureau.

Member of the Paris Business Angels network, Julien Vandewalle held managerial positions at international level within leading Medtech and Pharma groups (Medtronic, Edwards, Eli Lilly), and specializes in the commercial launch of connected health products.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative company opening a new era in medicine providing physicians with clinically validated prognosis solutions for the management of brain injured patient through sensitive and reliable measurements of brain microstructure alterations. BrainTale's products are based on medical needs understanding, fulfilling healthcare professionals and patients' expectations and is built upon more than 15 years of clinical development.

ISO :13485 :2016 certified, BrainTale has launched its first product brainQuant earlier in 2020.

For more information, please visit www.braintale.fr

