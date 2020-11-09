MCG Partners With NFL to Open Its Investment Fund to Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Leading commercial lender MCG has partnered with the NFL to open up its investment fund to the league's players. The move will allow NFL athletes and retired athletes to directly invest into MCG's private fund which provides investors exposure to investing in corporate and real estate debt.

"We're honored to be in partnership with the NFL on this deal and to provide a vehicle for wealth preservation and growth for its players" says Stan Bril, founder and CEO of MCG. As one of the country's fastest-growing private commercial lending firms, MCG focuses on providing financing to an array of corporations and also large real estate developments. As of this writing, the firm has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans. It's private investment fund, which is now available to NFL players through this partnership, currently manages more than $480 million in assets under management.

"NFL players are offered extraordinary opportunities to build their legacy both on and off the field through responsibly managing and building multi-generational wealth for their families and for giving back. We are proud to now be a part of making that happen for players across the league" added Bril.

For more information about MCG visit: http://www.mcgloan.com/

About MCG

MCG is a commercial lender that funds construction, commercial mortgages, bridge financing, and business financing products. MCG is dedicated to helping those in need of real estate loans to get the assistance they need. Led by founder and CEO, Stan Bril, the firm excels from their founder's experience in finance and real estate. Through Bril's vision, the company has focused on providing structured, non-conforming loans that allow investors to finish projects and keep up with the demands of their business. With their innovative lending products, the company has brought a new sense of creativity to the lending market that helps facilitate growth and profitability. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fifth Avenue Brands

Kelly Lundgren

admin@fifthavenuebrands.com

SOURCE: MCG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615453/MCG-Partners-With-NFL-to-Open-Its-Investment-Fund-to-Players