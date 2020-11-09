Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) ("the Company"), a company that solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. COO of the Company, Fawad Nisar, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Dalrada Financial Corporation has been around since 1982. We've been publicly traded since 1984, and we have gone through a few business model changes over the last 20 to 30 years," explained Nisar. "Around 2016, the company switched gears and started to focus on engineering, science, and healthcare. We now have three subsidiaries that focus on engineering solutions, where we build large manufacturing equipment, healthcare where we have disinfectant products, as well as cancer screening devices, and then we also have a technology division where we have software engineering and IT solutions."

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's VIA Screening Kits. "Every two minutes, a woman in the world dies from cervical cancer," said Nisar. "Our VIA Screening Kits are initially targeting the Indian market, which has a high incidence of cervical cancer," continued Nisar. "What our VIA Screening Kits do is they provide low to mid-income countries that don't necessarily have hospital or healthcare infrastructure to be able to perform tests like HPV tests or pap smears," said Nisar.

"We completed our first patient study, which was at KIMS College in India. 100 patients were tested with the cervical cancer kit and then they were subsequently tested with a pap smear, and we identified that 95% of those tests were accurate in comparison to pap smear," shared Nisar. "We're working on recruiting a larger patient population for the second clinical study, which will include roughly around 200 women," said Nisar, adding that the completion of the first test will allow them to launch the VIA Screening Kits in India.

The conversation then turned to the Company's alcohol-free sanitizing products, which are developed with FDA-approved active ingredients. "Basically, our products are an alternative to alcohol-based sanitizers and disinfectants," said Nisar, noting that their products are non-flammable and non-toxic. "Most importantly, the formulation in our products has a persistent efficacy, which means that it lasts for up to four hours on your hands or up to 28 days on surfaces."

Jolly then commented on the Company's subsidiary, Likido Limited, which was recently awarded a Clean Energy grant by Innovative UK. "Likido makes heating and cooling equipment that is very efficient in terms of energy and has a very low carbon footprint," explained Nisar. "COVID has taught us a lot about how important our environment is," said Nisar, elaborating on the environmental effect of the pandemic. "Where Likido comes in is that we produce commercial, industrial, and eventually residential heat pumps that can provide you with a very high efficiency heating mechanism as an alternative to your typical heat boiler," explained Nisar. "In addition to that, it can also replace your refrigeration system - all using natural products that use renewable energy to reduce your overall heating and electricity bills and utility bills."

Nisar then elaborated on the Company's technology division, Prakat Solutions. "The entire world is either on lockdown or more businesses are working remote," said Nisar. "We are essentially pushing our technology services across the board knowing that everything is trending to become more virtual," he continued. "One important aspect is that folks with disabilities are going to be more reliant on technology," said Nisar. "ADA compliance is such an important aspect because there are billions of people in the world that have some type of disability," he said, noting that website and technology tools should adapt more to these needs going forward. "We need to make sure that they have a seamless experience on the web," he added. "Prakat has had ten years of experience in regards to making technology accessible to folks with disabilities."

To close the interview, Nisar shared that the Company is a trending organization dedicated to developing alternatives to traditional products and technologies. "We know the world is changing and we have these three subsidiaries in place to be able to make an impact on people's lives globally, and our organization is growing," said Nisar.

