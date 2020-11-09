AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Bobbie Condell as Underwriting Lead for Small Specialty Commercial, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Condell will initially focus on underwriting analysis and portfolio management as part of the development of the recently launched AXIS Home Based Business product. AXIS Home Based Business insurance offers customized coverage intended for U.S. small business owners who conduct business from their homes.

Ms. Condell will report to Jill Bryant, Head of Small Specialty Commercial at AXIS Insurance.

"Home-based businesses have specific needs in the small business insurance market, and we have created a unique product that can be customized to the individual needs of each business," said Ms. Bryant. "We're giving these business owners the coverage they need, and the simplicity they want. Bobbie's extensive experience across the commercial and professional lines market will enable us to expand our underwriting bandwidth and optimize our portfolio."

Ms. Condell brings more than 23 years of underwriting and portfolio management experience across commercial and professional lines. She joins AXIS from Markel Insurance, where she was Director of Underwriting for its Programs Division. Prior to this, she worked as a Product Line Manager at AIG Insurance for Multi-line Admitted and Non-admitted insurance programs. She also worked for Travelers Insurance Company as a Second Vice President Underwriter for Workers Compensation, and as a National Director for Commercial Multi-line insurance programs at Lexington Insurance Company. Ms. Condell also held Underwriting positions at Liberty Mutual Insurance, Utica National Insurance and The Hartford earlier in her career.

