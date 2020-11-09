DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Funds managed by RBC Trust commit to MPC Capital's Caribbean renewables platform
The investment demonstrates the trust and appetite of the local institutional investor community for the renewable energy sector as well as commitment to aid the energy transition towards renewable energies in the Caribbean region. It is also in line with MPC Capital's global strategy and commitment to accelerate clean economic growth, support low-carbon transition and drive positive community and social impact.
Martin Vogt, Managing Director Renewable Energies at MPC Capital, said: "We are honored to have RBC Trust as a partner and financier of our renewable energy business. The conditions for the use of solar and wind power in the region are excellent. With the impact of COVID-19 on the region and the growing demand for low-carbon power supply, we are determined to invest in the transition to clean energy infrastructure in the Caribbean to make it more resilient and independent. The private sector plays a crucial role in mobilizing capital for investment and job creation, and we want our activities to help promote green recovery."
- ENDS -
About RBC Financial Caribbean Limited
09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 75
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|kontakt@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146550
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146550 09.11.2020