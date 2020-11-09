Aptevo Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Virtual Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR bispecific technology platform, today announced that it will present two new posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Virtual Annual Meeting, to be held from Monday, November 9, 2020 to Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The posters will provide updates on APVO603, which is wholly owned by Aptevo Therapeutics, and the phase 1-ready ALG.APV-527 developed in partnership with Alligator Bioscience.

The abstracts and the accompanying posters will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall to registered attendees from 8:00 am EST on Monday, November 9, until the Virtual Poster Hall closes on December 31, 2020 on the SITC abstract website. Details will also be posted on the Aptevo Therapeutics website.

Title: APVO603: Dual-targeting of 4-1BB and OX40 with an ADAPTIR bispecific antibody enhances anti-tumor responses to solid tumors

Summary: The data to be presented will highlight preclinical in vivo anti-tumor activity showing that APVO603 significantly reduces tumor burden in a murine bladder cancer model. APVO603 is shown to synergistically enhance CD4, CD8 T-cell and NK cells' cytotoxic potential when compared to either 4-1BB or OX40 monospecific antibodies alone or in combination. This was demonstrated in multiple in vitro studies showing increased effector cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, granzyme expression and tumor lysis. Lead cell clone has been identified, CMC activities have been initiated and pre-IND studies have begun. Current Preclinical and CMC activities support advancing the APVO603 program towards clinical development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.

Details of the Oral Presentation:

During Session 208 (Bispecific Antibodies in Cancer Immunotherapy) on Thursday, November 12th at 4 p.m. EST there will be a pre-recorded presentation covering the APVO603 program followed by a live question and answer period.

Details of the Poster Presentation:

Live question and answer sessions will occur for the APVO603 poster (Number 633) on Wednesday, November 11th from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13th from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST.

Title: ALG.APV-527: Potent tumor-directed T cell activation and in vivo tumor inhibition induced by a 4-1BB x 5T4 ADAPTIR bispecific antibody

Summary: The poster will present preclinical data demonstrating that ALG.APV-527 has a favorable safety profile with no indication of systemic immune activation or liver toxicity in NHP or murine models. ALG.APV-527 induces robust in vitro killing of tumors that is dependent on 5T4 engagement. In vivo, ALG.APV-527 augmented anti-tumor responses and promoted tumor-specific memory. Clinical development is planned for ALG.APV-527 and CTA documents are prepared for filing of a phase 1 clinical trial in the European Union for treatment of solid tumors expressing 5T4 such as non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma and head and neck cancer.

Details of the Poster Presentation:

Live question and answer sessions will occur for the ALG.APV-527 poster (Number 851) on Wednesday, November 11th from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13th from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR modular protein technology platform. The ADAPTIR platform is capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential royalty and milestone payments, Aptevo's ability to successfully obtain revenue on terms acceptable to Aptevo, Aptevo's outlook, financial performance or financial condition, estimated cash burn, Aptevo's technology and related pipeline, collaboration and partnership opportunities, and any other statements containing the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; adverse developments in research and development; adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies generally; and changes in regulatory, social and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19). Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed on March 25, 2020 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement.

For Further Information:

Aptevo Therapeutics

Elif McDonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 206.859.6616

E-mail: IR@apvo.com

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615311/Aptevo-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-the-Society-for-Immunotherapy-of-Cancers-SITC-35th-Virtual-Annual-Meeting