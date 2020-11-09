Avangrid CT Utilities and Power TakeOff Launch Pilot to Provide Energy Savings for Business Customers

NEW HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / In a partnership with United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas, subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc., Power TakeOff launched a pilot program on Nov. 4, 2020 to employ advanced data analytics and targeted customer engagement to help non-residential customers save on electric and gas energy costs.

Using interval meter data made available by smart meter investments by United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas, the Virtual Commissioning (VCx) Program will remotely identify and craft personalized, site-specific energy efficiency recommendations. Each commissioning opportunity is virtually and remotely reviewed with the prospective participant, who is informed of low and no-cost efficiency improvements specific to their building, equipment, and operating conditions. The pilot program will identify and target small and medium-sized commercial and industrial customers using both gas and electric energy, in 12 key markets; ranging from state and municipal government to commercial real estate, hospitals, healthcare facilities, restaurants and higher education.

"Virtual Commissioning is a valuable service that we can provide to help our small and medium-sized business customers to reduce their energy use and save money through simple adjustments to their existing systems," Brandon Mark, Energy Engineer, at AVANGRID, Inc. said. "Energy savings have never been more important as businesses recover from the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a virtual solution, Power TakeOff's VCx Program helps us meet our customers' needs while prioritizing their health and safety through this contactless approach to energy efficiency."

The VCx Pilot Program comes at an ideal time for smart meter investment. Thanks to this new technology, energy usage data can be analyzed more effectively, and energy pricing models are more convenient. Another advantage is that the energy advisor can communicate in a contactless manner instead of sending employees to the business.

Contact:

Lauren Goldfarb

720-835-1076

lauren.goldfarb@powertakeoff.com

About Power TakeOff: Power TakeOff is an industry leader in the creation of non-residential utility data products, services and efficiency programs. Since 2007, Power TakeOff has specialized in Energy IntelligenceSoftware, specifically using advanced analytics to simplify vast amounts of data produced by utilities and buildings into personalized, custom energy efficiency recommendations, and M&V 2.0 / NMEC statistical saving results. Utility leaders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Power TakeOff to transform complex, non-residential engagement challenges into solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, meeting efficiency goals, and reducing GHG emissions. Power TakeOff is also known for pioneering the award-winning Virtual Commissioning program (VCx), providing customer engagement to SMBs for simple, energy-efficient solutions. To learn more, visit us at www.PowerTakeOff.com or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/powertakeoff.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About UI: The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,500 miles of electric distribution lines and 139 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 339,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute's Emergency Recovery Award recognizing the company's response to the May 2018 storms that impacted its service territory. For more information, visit www.uinet.com.

About SCG: The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1847, SCG operates approximately 2,500 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, serving approximately 203,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. For more information, visit www.soconngas.com.

Related Images

SOURCE: Power TakeOff

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614242/Avangrid-CT-Utilities-and-Power-TakeOff-Launch-Pilot-to-Provide-Energy-Savings-for-Business-Customers