Focus Financial Partners: Debra Brede To Join Focus Partner Firm GW & Wade Transaction will Increase GW & Wade's Scale and Expand Its Presence in the Northeast Wealth Management Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which preeminent wealth advisor Debra Brede will join Focus partner firm GW & Wade, LLC ("GW & Wade"), headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Debra Brede started her own business in 1990 to provide comprehensive investment and wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families as well as a range of institutional clients. Since then, she has become one of the most recognized advisors in the industry as a recipient of multiple awards, including Barron's 2020 List of America's Best Independent Advisors, Forbes' 2020 America's Top Wealth Advisors, Barron's 2019 Advisor Hall of Fame, 2020 Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers, Barron's 2020 Top Women Financial Advisors and Forbes' 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors. Through this transaction, GW & Wade will increase its presence in Massachusetts and will benefit from Debra's strong brand in the Greater Boston area. Debra and her entire nine-person team, who are expected to join her at GW & Wade, will complement GW & Wade's talented advisors.

"We look forward to welcoming such a distinguished and reputable team to GW & Wade," said Roger Wade, Principal and Co-Founder of GW & Wade. "Debra and her team have created a sophisticated client offering that aligns with our own commitment to providing independent advice and highly tailored client services." Tim Pinch, Principal of GW & Wade, said, "We could not have found a better strategic fit to help us expand our presence in the Greater Boston area."

"I started in this business to ensure that the individual needs of each of my clients would always come first," said Debra. "Joining GW & Wade, one of the top wealth management firms in the area, allows me to continue serving my clients while also preserving the legacy and reputation that I have built over my 35-year career. My team and I will be able to leverage GW & Wade's platform for managing assets for successful individuals, as well as the firm's deep expertise, particularly in building sophisticated tax, financial, retirement and estate plans, and the breadth of its high-caliber team, thereby enhancing the services we offer to our clients."

"We are thrilled that Debra and her team will be joining GW & Wade," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction will expand GW & Wade's deep bench of talent. It will also further increase GW & Wade's scale and expand its footprint in the Northeast, which is a sophisticated and growing wealth management market.

"Talent acquisition is a central component of the value-add that we provide to our partner firms, particularly finding highly experienced advisors and teams who have a long track record of success in serving ultra-high and high net worth clients. This transaction is also an example of how the diversity of our partnership enables us to find the right match for founders seeking to transition their businesses. Focus' extensive network of industry relationships, combined with our successful track record in helping our partners build scale and accelerate their growth, are large competitive advantages."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About GW & Wade, LLC

GW & Wade, LLC is an independently managed financial advisory firm headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Palo Alto, California and Reston, Virginia. Since 1986, GW & Wade has served successful individuals and their families, providing extensive expertise in tax planning, financial planning, asset management, retirement and estate planning. GW & Wade also provides equity compensation and tax planning services and seminars for the executive management teams of public and private companies. For more information about GW & Wade, please visit https://www.gwwade.com.

