Stevia-based Products Gain Ground in Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Supported by Diversity in Food & Beverage Applications: Future Market Insights

Players in the naturally derived sweetener market are investing in product development efforts towards offerings with minimal aftertaste, which has been a concern for manufacturers in recent years.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / The naturally derived sweetener market is estimated to surpass US$ 7.5 Bn during the assessment years between 2018 and 2028. A new report published by FMI revealed that the covid-19 pandemic is estimated to have a marginal impact on demand in the short term. Demand for natural ingredients in foods and consumer preference for functional foods and beverages during the crisis will prove advantageous to the industry, during and after the pandemic. Also, organic product options are likely to find increased scope for sales in the near future.

"Widespread prevalence of lifestyle and diet associated ailments such as obesity and diabetes are key factors boosting the demand for naturally derived sweeteners. The launch of premium quality organic ingredients with accurate imitation of sugar flavors will aid market developments in times to come," states the FMI analyst.

Naturally Derived Sweetener Market- Critical Takeaways

Stevia and erythritol are highly sought after in the naturally derived sweeteners market, particularly in low-calorie food and beverage applications.

Bakery product applications will contribute significantly to revenues, as a healthy replacement to conventional sucrose.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is a major, fast-growing market for naturally derived sweeteners, driven by a large consumer base, and changes in consumer awareness.

Naturally Derived Sweetener Market- Drivers

A steady transition by increasingly health-conscious consumers towards naturally sourced ingredients in food and beverages is a major driver.

Widespread adoption of stevia in processed foods and beverages will bolster scope of market growth.

Naturally Derived Sweetener Market- Restraints

Bitter after-taste of natural sweeteners, and potential toxicity to some animals is a challenge to the market.

Fluctuations in pricing owing to disruptions in yields from environmental factors hinders market developments.

Coronavirus Impact on Naturally Derived Sweetener Market

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the naturally derived sweeteners market has been marginal. Lockdown restrictions on the food service industry has become a short-term problem affecting demand in the industry.

On the other hand, consumers have become highly health conscious during the crisis and have displayed a strong interest in natural and organic foods. Also, the pandemic has contributed to demand for functional foods and beverages. These factors are likely to contribute to demand for naturally derived sweeteners, in not only short-term, but also for the duration of the forecast period, as people continue to transition away from conventional sugar.

Competitive Landscape

Tate & Lyle plc, ABF Ingredients, Cargill Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Inc., PureCircle Ltd., American Sugar Refining Inc., and SweeGen Inc. are some of the top players in the naturally derived sweeteners market.

Major players in the naturally derived sweetener market are largely investing in the strategic expansion of product portfolios with improvements in product characteristics wider scope of applications.

For instance, SweeGen Inc. has unveiled Bestevia Reb I a high-purity stevia sweetener and flavor additive for applications in savory, dairy, and beverages. Swerve has revealed its "Everyone Friendly" plant-based, zero-calorie, gluten-free, zero-carb, derived corn-erythritol sweetener. Further, AB Mauri has collaborated with Amyris for the sales of Purecane Reb M zero-calorie sweetener for bakery applications, sourced from fermented sugarcane.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the naturally derived sweetener market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the naturally derived sweetener market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (stevia, palm sugar, coconut sugar, honey, maple syrup, monk fruit sugar, agave syrup, lucuma fruit sugar, molasses, and natural sweetener blends), form (powder, liquid, crystals), nature (organic and conventional), end use (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and tabletop sweetener) and sales channel (direct and indirect) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

