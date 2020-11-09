The "Europe Airway Clearance System Market, by Type, by Application, by End Use, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Airway Clearance System Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.22% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

In Europe, the cost structure of home care and hospitals or psychiatric facilities differs widely due to the quality of services provided by respiratory care providers or suppliers, which include certain types of surveillance and hospitality services. Nevertheless, in the case of HCFWO, the cost could get as high as US$ 20,000. Compared to in-lab study, home airway clearance systems are cheaper.

The airway clearance systems market is very competitive and has the involvement of Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies as well as many small businesses. Over the projected period, these companies will engage in several distribution alliances to gain a substantial market share. Throughout the years, existing market players have developed a brand image and value which has made market penetration highly complex for new players.

The growing adoption of airway clearance systems for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis drives market growth. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2019 report. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a lifesaving genetic disease that affects multiple organs, particularly the lungs. Heterozygote prevalence in white people is assessed as being as high as one in every 20. There was a sharp increase in the number of CF patients in the UK alone from 10,338 (2012) to 10,509 (2018), as reported by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in 2019. This is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of airway clearance systems over the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Mechanical Cough Assist, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), Oscillating PEP devices and Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cystic Fibrosis, Neuromuscular, Bronchiectasis, Emphysema and Other Applications. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals Clinics and Other End Use. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allergan PLC

Electromed, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

General Physiotherapy, Inc.

Thayer Medical Corporation

Vortran Medical Technology, Inc

Monaghan Medical Corporation

PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings)

International Biophysics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Jun 2020,Mar) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Airway Clearance Systems Market by Type

4.1 Europe Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Market by Country

4.2 Europe Mechanical Cough Assist Market by Country

4.3 Europe High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) Market by Country

4.4 Europe Oscillating PEP devices Market by Country

4.5 Europe Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Airway Clearance Systems Market by Application

5.1 Europe Cystic Fibrosis Market by Country

5.2 Europe Neuromuscular Market by Country

5.3 Europe Bronchiectasis Market by Country

5.4 Europe Emphysema Market by Country

5.5 Europe Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Airway Clearance Systems Market by End Use

6.1 Europe Home Care Settings Market by Country

6.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Country

6.3 Europe Hospitals Clinics Market by Country

6.4 Europe Other End Use Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Airway Clearance Systems Market by Country

7.1 Germany Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.2 UK Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.3 France Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.4 Russia Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.5 Spain Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.6 Italy Airway Clearance Systems Market

7.7 Rest of Europe Airway Clearance Systems Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

