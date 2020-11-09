In this year's procurement exercise, the Spanish authorities should assign more than 1 GW of solar capacity while in next year's auction, over 1.8 GW is expected to be allocated.From pv magazine Spain The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published a calendar for the period 2020-2025 for the renewable energy auctions that will be held under a new procurement regime approved by the government last week. In the first and only auction that will be held this year, the Spanish authorities are planning to allocate around 3.6 GW of renewable energy capacity, ...

