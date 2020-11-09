DJ artnet AG: Artnet and the China Association of Auctioneers Publish the Global Chinese Art Auction Market Report 2019

DGAP-Media / 2020-11-09 / 15:23 *Artnet and the China Association of Auctioneers Publish the Global Chinese Art Auction Market Report 2019* Amidst trade tension and uncertain tariff negotiations with the United States, along with a slowdown in GDP growth in China, the Chinese art and antiques market continued to contract in 2019 to a 10-year low. *New York, November 9, 2020*-Artnet, in collaboration with the China Association of Auctioneers (CAA), released the eighth edition of its global Chinese Art Auction Market Report on November 9, 2020. The report analyzes the 2019 Chinese art auction market, providing transparency to a historically opaque industry. In 2019, global auction sales for Chinese art and antiques continued to decline, reaching the lowest level for the genre since 2010. Amidst continued trade tension with the United States and a declining Chinese GDP growth rate, the value of total auction sales in mainland China dropped by 10% to $3.7 billion, the lowest level since 2010. Overseas, the market also experienced a 9% contraction year-over-year. However, some positive trends emerged. European markets saw a significant increase in the volume of lots offered and sold, while the category for 20th-Century and Contemporary Chinese art had a strong performance in 2019, bolstered by the unwavering enthusiasm of a younger generation of Chinese collectors. Additional key findings in the report include: - Global auction sales of Chinese art and antiques totaled $5.7 billion in 2019, decreasing 10% year-over-year (and marking the lowest amount accumulated for the genre since 2010). - Europe saw significant increases in lots offered and lots sold for the genre, bringing its total global market share of lots sold for Chinese arts and antiques to 29% in 2019. By contrast, North America's market share decreased from 41% to 32% year-over-year. - The average price for 20th-Century and Contemporary Chinese art soared in mainland China, up by 23% year-over-year. Overseas, total sales value for the category reached a 9-year high in 2019. - The number of lots sold for Fine Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy dropped by 10% year-over-year, almost halving in volume from 2013. The collecting category also dropped overseas, as total sales value dropped to a 7-year low. - Due to a contraction in the number of top quality consignments available in this economic environment, the number of lots sold at ¥100 million ($14.4 million) and above decreased globally, declining by almost a third year-over-year. To download a copy of the _2019 Global Chinese Art Auction Market Report_, click here [1]. *About Artnet* Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. *About CAA* Established in 1995, the China Association of Auctioneers (CAA) is the only national association of the auction industry in China. The CAA is involved in regulating and supervising registered auction houses according to the laws outlined in the Auction Law of the People's Republic of China. End of Media Release Issuer: artnet AG Key word(s): Art 2020-11-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: artnet AG Oranienstraße 164 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0 Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29 E-mail: info@artnet.de Internet: www.artnet.de ISIN: DE000A1K0375 WKN: A1K037 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1146621 End of News DGAP Media 1146621 2020-11-09 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=69997d63422388ab5bdcae7ca1dc31b0&application_id=1146621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2020 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)