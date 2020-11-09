GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS

Global Dominion is a global company providing services and end-to-end (design to completion) project solutions, where increasing complexity is driving the requirement for external expertise. It has a strong track record reflecting operational excellence and stringent financial controls (EBIT CAGR 23% in 2015-19). COVID-19 has primarily affected operational/project delivery. End markets remain robust, reflecting the critical nature and payback of such investment, suggesting profit recovery should be swift, potentially enabling a return to the targeted growth plan of doubling 2018 net income by 2023. Uncertainties remain over the timing of recovery. The balance sheet is strong in a net cash position.

