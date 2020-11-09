Tutors International Urges People to Get in Touch Now, As More School Restrictions Are on The Horizon

As winter measures are put in place to manage the rising COVID cases of the second wave, Tutors International urges people to get in touch now if they are considering bespoke residential tutoring services

OXFORD, England, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID cases are on the rise again, the Government are implementing tighter restrictions. Although schools are not yet set to close, there is talk of implementing a tiered rota system for schools - originally proposed over summer. As The Telegraph reports:

"It is possible that a "rota system" is introduced where children are given two weeks at home to see whether symptoms emerge, then two weeks at school if given the all clear. A one week rota - five days in class, nine days at home - is another possible option."

This strategy has a disruptive and inconsistent impact on learning. Whenever there is uncertainty surrounding school measures, more people seek out tutoring services in an attempt to provide some stability. Whether a client wants a tutor to help with afterschool homework, or provide one-to-one teaching alongside an online programme, a residential tutor can provide invaluable guidance and expertise during this time.

Tutors International is a bespoke residential tutoring service. It matches the perfect tutor to a student's specific needs and circumstances. They do not have a database of tutors to act as a pool to draw from; rather, they hand pick a tutor for each client, and conduct a thorough and bespoke search for each enquiry. If trends throughout this year are set to continue, as school opening times are once again predicted to change, Tutors International will experience another influx of enquiries.

Because of the bespoke nature of their residential tutoring service, the search for the appropriate tutor is time consuming, and so finding, then assigning, a tutor cannot happen in a short turnaround.

Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, outlines why this is a matter of urgency:

"When asked if the government could guarantee that the second lockdown will end on the 2nd December, they said no. I think it's highly likely that this four-week lockdown will not be as significant a change as they wanted. Inevitably, these restrictions and COVID-19 disruptions will continue well into the future. The rota system for schools was first proposed across Europe over the summer. This prompted large swathes of people to seek full time residential tuition commencing in September. We anticipate the same thing to happen again for people seeking a tutor for the new year. If this is the case, potential clients should be getting in touch immediately. Recruiting a suitable tutor can easily take two months. I had an enquiry from somebody asking if we could source a tutor to start in two days' time - that's simply not what we do. World-class educators are not available at the drop of the hat. They must be found, matched and approved."

A phone call consultation with Tutors International is free, and a preliminary search is not as expensive as the full recruitment process, so if your net worth allows you to consider bespoke full-time residential tuition for your family, make contact as soon as possible. This will maximise the chances of Tutors International being able to take you on.

Tutors International has already started receiving the sort of enquiry Adam Caller anticipated would be made. He explains:

"I recently had a call from a North American family who had been considering sailing around the world for a year. Given the current state of affairs and the ongoing disruptions to schooling, they decided to bring this forward and do it this year. Because of our unique Sea Tutors service, which specialises in finding residential tutors for those living at sea, we are able to accommodate their request."

Tutors International are instilling a sense of urgency regarding enquiries, not to create panic, but to prevent it.

