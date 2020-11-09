Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces Chief Commercial Officer

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today announced that Michele Bedford has joined Calian as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

The CCO role is new for Calian and will be responsible for driving our marketing and brand strategy, as well as leading the implementation of common sales processes and proposals capability.

"To enable our success, we are investing in adding the right talent to the team," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO, "Having global marketing leadership to help guide the strategic discussions with our corporate leadership team, is key to helping us achieve our growth objectives. We are extremely pleased to have found the right candidate in Michele and are looking forward to tapping into her wealth of marketing and business experience as we continue to raise the Calian profile as an innovative, global growth leader."

Ms. Bedford has held senior roles in the areas of global marketing, sales, and operations, most recently at Microsoft.?She possesses a deep passion for partnering with customers to help them realize their innovative goals and objectives. Michele has spent significant time focused on partnering with government organizations to utilize technology to accomplish their mission, including progress towards UN sustainable development goals and smart city initiatives. This focus was maintained through her leadership of the global government marketing efforts, and later as Managing Director of Microsoft's federal government sales practice. Prior to her time with Microsoft, Michele was a product marketing lead and competitive analyst for Canadian-based technology start-ups; guiding products from initial design specifications, through development, production and deployment. Michele holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Management & Marketing from Clarkson University in New York.?

About Calian

Calian employs 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

